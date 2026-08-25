"Outrageous": UN On Israeli Threat To Expel Gazans Over Children Flying Kite

The United Nations on Tuesday slammed Israel's threat to expel people from areas where kites, drones and balloons are launched from in Gaza, lamenting "unacceptable rhetoric" coming from Israeli leaders.

"On the threat of expulsion due to children's kite flying, I hope we can all agree that this is outrageous," UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.

Israel warned Hamas on Sunday that it would step up operations in Gaza if launches of kites, drones and balloons towards Israel continued, after a recent increase in such incidents. Hamas has denied responsibility.

Israeli media reported that four kites were found in communities near the Gaza border on Saturday and one was shot down by the army on Sunday, bringing the total number recovered in recent days to around 10.

The incidents have revived memories of waves of incendiary kites and balloons launched from Gaza in previous years, which sparked fires in agricultural lands in southern Israel.

According to the reports, the Israeli military believes Hamas was behind the launches, which did not carry explosives, and may have been testing how Israel would respond.

"Israel warns Hamas that if the launches toward Israel do not cease immediately, the IDF will take action to intensify targeted operations against those responsible... and will evacuate the population from areas from which kites, drones and balloons are launched," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said Sunday in a joint statement.

Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas's political bureau, said in a statement that the kites were "launched from Gaza by children searching for their innocent childhood amid the rubble".

In a separate statement, the Islamist group accused Israel of using the kites as a "pretext" for airstrikes in central Gaza on Sunday, in which three people were killed according to Gaza's civil defence rescue service.

The UN spokeswoman highlighted that Sunday's statement was only the latest in a string of threats.

"We continue to see unacceptable rhetoric coming from the highest level of the Israeli authorities, showing utter contempt for international human rights and humanitarian law, and advocating and inciting violence amounting to atrocity crimes," she said.

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