Cold Wave, Fog, Pollution Trigger School Closures Across States: Is Your State On The List?

Winter Vacation 2025-26: As 2025 draws to a close, a sharp cold wave, dense fog and rising air pollution levels across north India have disrupted daily life, prompting governments and school authorities to announce winter vacations to safeguard students' health. Several states have already declared school holidays, while others have kept provisions open for extensions if weather conditions worsen in the coming days.

Schools affiliated with state boards, central boards such as CBSE and ICSE, and private institutions have announced winter breaks starting around Christmas or slightly earlier, depending on local climatic conditions. The winter vacation period generally ranges between 10 and 20 days, with most schools reopening in early January 2026. However, the exact dates vary from state to state and region to region.

Parents and students are advised to stay in touch with their respective schools and class teachers, as local administrations may revise holiday schedules at short notice based on cold wave alerts, fog intensity and air quality levels.

School Winter Vacation 2025-26: State-Wise Schedule

Uttar Pradesh

Schools closed from December 20 to January 1, 2026.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the closure of all schools up to Class 12 across all boards, CBSE, ICSE and UP Board, citing intense cold conditions.

"The safety of children is paramount during the cold wave, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated," he said. Schools will reopen on January 2, unless the cold spell persists.

Delhi

Winter break from December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026.

Authorities may extend the holiday if air quality or cold conditions worsen.

Punjab

Schools closed from December 21 to December 31, 2025. Reopening will depend on prevailing weather conditions.

Jammu & Kashmir

Pre-Primary: November 26, 2025, to February 28, 2026

Classes 1 to 8: December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026

Classes 9 to 12: December 11, 2025, to February 22, 2026

Haryana

Winter vacation from January 1 to January 15, 2026.

School timings have already been revised to 9:30 am to 3:30 pm due to cold conditions.

Central and Western India

Rajasthan

Schools closed from December 25, 2025, to January 5, 2026.

Madhya Pradesh

Winter vacation begins on December 25, 2025.

Most schools are expected to reopen in the first week of January 2026.

Odisha

Schools closed from December 23 to December 31, 2025.

Some institutions may reopen on January 2 to observe New Year.

South and East India

Kerala

Winter vacation from December 24, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

Schools will reopen on January 5.

West Bengal

Schools closed from December 25, 2025, to January 1, 2026.

Holiday extensions are unlikely as the state observes longer Durga Puja breaks earlier in the year.

Andhra Pradesh

Christmas holidays (Minority schools): December 21 to December 28, 2025

Sankranti holidays (General): January 1 to January 18, 2026

Bihar and Other States

Bihar

Winter vacation from December 25 to December 31, 2025.

PM Shri Schools (Across States)

Winter break from December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026.

Winter Vacation in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Schools

Kendriya Vidyalayas are following region-specific schedules:

Extended Break (December 23, 2025, to January 11, 2026)

Regions include: Agra, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Delhi, Gurugram, Jammu, Lucknow, Patna, Varanasi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Silchar and Tinsukia.

Standard Break (December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026)

Regions include: Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Raipur, Bhubaneswar and Bhopal.

Important Advisory For Parents And Students

Possible Extensions: In states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi, winter vacations are often extended by two to three days during severe cold waves or persistent fog.

School-Specific Circulars: Some private schools may follow their own academic calendars. Parents should regularly check official school websites, circulars and WhatsApp groups for confirmed updates.

With weather conditions remaining unpredictable, authorities have stressed that student safety will continue to guide decisions on school closures and reopening dates in the days ahead.