School Winter Vacation 2025: School Holidays Extended In These States

Several schools and states have extended the winter vacation in schools this year owing to the intense cold wave. Here is a list of states that have declared or extended vacation in schools:

Jammu and Kashmir

Schools will remain shut in Jammu and Kashmir until February 28, 2025 for classes up to class 12. The announcement was shared by Sakina ltoo, the Minister of School Education on X.

Himachal Pradesh

The Government of Himachal Pradesh has announced winter vacations for schools from January 1 to February 11, 2025.

Uttar Pradesh

Cities in Uttar Pradesh including Ghaziabad, Agra, Mathura and Lucknow have declared holidays in their schools until January 11-14, 2025. In Ghaziabad, Agra and Mathura, schools will remain close for students upto classes 8. In Lucknow, while schools will remain close up to class 8, online classes will run for students of classes 9 to 12.

Bihar

All the private and government schools upto class 8 will remain closed in the state until January 11.

Haryana

Haryana has declared a winter break for all private and government schools from January 1 to 15, 2025.

Jharkhand

All private and government schools, including aided, minority, and private institutions, will remain closed for students up to class 8 till January 13, 2025.

Telangana

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) has declared Sankranti holidays for Intermediate students from January 11- 16, 2025.

