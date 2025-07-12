West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Result To Be Released Soon, Check Expected Date

West Bengal JEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is expected to release the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) result 2025 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

Candidates who qualify in the examinations will move on the counselling process where they will be allotted admission based on their scores and ranks.

In 2023, the WBJEE result was declared on May 26 and for 2022 and 2024, the result was released in the month of June.

Based on the past year's trends and considering the month of May and June have already passed, it could be anticipated that the results for WBJEE 2025 will be released in the last week of July.

WBJEE Result 2025: How To Download WBJEE Result?

Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

Under the "Important Link" section, click on "Rank Card For WBJEE 2025".

Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin.

Click on "Sign in" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your result for future reference.

WBJEE Result 2025: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

Candidate name

Roll number

Rank secured in WBJEE 2025

Total scores obtained

Individual scores in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics.

Date of birth

Category

Gender

Students must regularly visit the official website to stay updated regarding the WBJEE 2025 result.