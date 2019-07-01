West Bengal Class 12 Students To 'Self-Inspect' Their Answer Scripts

The interface for application will be kept open upto 6 months from the date of 12th results declaration.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is going to introduce a new system through which the students, who have already appeared for Higher Secondary examination, will be allowed to self-inspect their answer scripts at the Head Office of the Council.

According to an official statement, an online interface will be made available at the website entitled "Procedure for Self Inspection (PSI )", of the Council from July 5, 2019, through which the students will apply for their scripts by filling up a prescribed format.

There will also be a facility through which the student will be able to keep track of the latest status of the application submitted.

Once the scripts are available, the students will be notified to pay a visit on a certain date.

The Council said the interface for application will be kept open up to 6 months from the date of publication of the Higher Secondary result of a particular year.

After self -inspection, the candidates may apply to the examination section for photocopy of their answer scripts, if needed.

The WBCHSE conducts Higher Secondary or HS annual examinations for Class 12 students. The Council had released the Class 12 results for year 2019 on May 27.

86.29 per cent students passed in the examination this year. 7, 90,000 students had registered and 7,77,000 students appeared for the exam.

West Bengal HS result was declared by WBCHSE President Dr. Mahua Das in a press conference held in Kolkata.

