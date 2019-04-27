VITEEE Result Expected Soon, Counselling May 9 Onwards

VITEEE results will be released on or before April 29 and the counselling will begin in May.

Education | | Updated: April 27, 2019 17:13 IST
VITEEE Result 2019 On Or Before April 29: Know How To Check


New Delhi: 

"VITEEE result will be released on or before April 29," reads the latest update on the official portal of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination or VITEEE results will be available at the official website. "Counselling will start from 9th May 2019 onwards. Counselling schedule / Counselling procedure / payment of fee details will be updated in due course," adds the official update.

VITEEE 2019 was held from April 10 to April 21

VITEEE 2019 results will be used help the applicants to select the courses offered at VIT Vellore Campus, Chennai Campus, VIT-Bhopal and VIT-AP on the day of Counselling as per the order of merit and availability.

VITEEE 2019 Result: Know How To Check

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of VIT University, vit.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the "VITEEE 2019 - Results" link given under the the Bulletin Board tab on the home page
  • Step 3: On next page, Click on the results link given under the feature "VITEEE-RESULTS & EQUATING METHODOLOGY"
  • Step 4: On next page, enter registration details
  • Step 5: Submit the details and check your results.

Click here for more Education News 



