VIT Bhopal Records Highest Package Of Rs 70 Lakh In 2026 Placements

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Bhopal, has received a CTC package of Rs 70 lakh per annum in its ongoing placement season. This is so far the highest package received by the institute for the 2026 graduating batch. Out of 2,023 students who registered for placements, 874 have received job offers. The average CTC recorded is Rs 5.2 Lakh per annum.

VIT Bhopal University expects further growth in the number of offers, recruiter participation and overall placement performance as the second half of the placement season is still underway.

The placements began from July 2025 and will continue till May 2026.

Hiring is majorly done in domains across technology, core engineering, analytics, consulting and allied domains. Over 400 recruiters, including more than 20 first-timers, have participated so far in the recruitment process at VIT Bhopal. Top recruiters this season so far include Amazon, HP, CISCO, Deloitte, UBS, PWC, EY, Honeywell, Mindtree, Intel, MediaTek, Philips, Nokia, Volvo, Labcrop. This continued expansion of the recruiter base underscores the university's growing industry engagement and the relevance of its academic and skill-focused training frameworks.

VIT Bhopal University is a multidisciplinary university established in 2017 in Madhya Pradesh. The institute is affiliated to Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) group of institutions.