Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Out; Direct Download Link Here

Uttarakhand Board Results 2026 (OUT) LIVE: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results. Students can access their scorecards on ndtv.com/education/results, the official website ubse.uk.gov.in, as well as on DigiLocker and the UMANG app using their login credentials.

The board conducted the examinations from February 21 to March 20. This year, over 2.15 lakh students appeared for the exams, including around 1.12 lakh in Class 10 and 1.02 lakh in Class 12.

Uttarakhand Board Result 2026: How To Check On NDTV Education Portal

Visit ndtv.com/education/results

Click on "UK Board Class 10 Result 2026" or "UK Board Class 12 Result 2026"

Enter your roll number and other required details

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy for future reference

Uttarakhand Board Result 2026: How To Check On Official Website

Students can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official website: ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2026

Enter the required credentials, including roll number

Submit the details

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the marksheet for future use

Details Mentioned On Uttarakhand Board Scorecard

Students are advised to carefully review their provisional marksheet after downloading it. The scorecard will include:

Student's name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Result status (Pass/Fail)

In case of any discrepancy, students should immediately report it to their respective school authorities or the board for correction.

Last year, the pass percentage stood at 90.77 per cent for Class 10, while 88.20 per cent of students cleared the Class 12 examination.