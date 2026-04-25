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Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Out; Direct Download Link Here

UBSE Board Result 2026 Declared: Students can access their scorecards on ndtv.com/education/results, the official website ubse.uk.gov.in, as well as on DigiLocker and the UMANG app using their login credentials.

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Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Out; Direct Download Link Here
Uttarakhand Board Class 10th 12th Result Direct Link: Students can access their scorecards at NDTV.com.
Education Result

Uttarakhand Board Results 2026 (OUT) LIVE: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results. Students can access their scorecards on ndtv.com/education/results, the official website ubse.uk.gov.in, as well as on DigiLocker and the UMANG app using their login credentials.

The board conducted the examinations from February 21 to March 20. This year, over 2.15 lakh students appeared for the exams, including around 1.12 lakh in Class 10 and 1.02 lakh in Class 12.

Uttarakhand Board Result 2026: How To Check On NDTV Education Portal

  • Visit ndtv.com/education/results
  • Click on "UK Board Class 10 Result 2026" or "UK Board Class 12 Result 2026"
  • Enter your roll number and other required details
  • Click on submit
  • Your result will appear on the screen
  • Download and keep a copy for future reference

Uttarakhand Board Result 2026: How To Check On Official Website

  • Students can follow these steps to access their results:
  • Visit the official website: ubse.uk.gov.in
  • Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2026
  • Enter the required credentials, including roll number
  • Submit the details
  • The result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and save the marksheet for future use

Details Mentioned On Uttarakhand Board Scorecard

Students are advised to carefully review their provisional marksheet after downloading it. The scorecard will include:

  • Student's name
  • Roll number
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Total marks
  • Result status (Pass/Fail)

In case of any discrepancy, students should immediately report it to their respective school authorities or the board for correction.

Last year, the pass percentage stood at 90.77 per cent for Class 10, while 88.20 per cent of students cleared the Class 12 examination.

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