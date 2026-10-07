Uttar Pradesh Scholarship 2026-27: Dashmottar Applications Open; Deadlines Out

The Uttar Pradesh government has opened the UP Scholarship 2026-27 application process for students pursuing higher education. Applications for the Post-Matric Other Than Intermediate (Dashmottar) category can now be submitted through the official scholarship portal.

The application window opened on September 15, 2026. Students applying for renewal must submit their forms by October 15, while fresh applicants have time until October 31, 2026.

Who Can Apply?

The Dashmottar category covers students studying in graduation, postgraduate, diploma, ITI and other eligible courses. The scholarship scheme covers students from General, Other Backward Class (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and minority communities, subject to the prescribed eligibility conditions.

How To Apply?

Students can apply by visiting the official UP Scholarship portal. They need to:

Complete One Time Registration, where applicable.

Select the appropriate scholarship category.

Choose Fresh or Renewal application.

Fill in the required details and provide the necessary documents.

Submit the form and keep a copy for future reference.

After submission, applications go through institutional verification and other scrutiny stages. Approved students receive the scholarship amount through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

How Much Scholarship Do UG Students Get?

The amount varies according to the course and whether the student is a day scholar or hosteller. For eligible UG students, the prescribed rates range from Rs 230 to Rs 550 per month for day scholars and Rs 380 to Rs 1,200 per month for hostellers, depending on the course group.

Students should check the official portal for the latest instructions before applying.