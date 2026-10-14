UP Scholarship 2026-27: Renewal Applications Close October 15, Check Schedule

The application process for the Uttar Pradesh Scholarship 2026 is underway for students studying in Classes 9 to 12 and those pursuing graduation, postgraduate courses, diplomas, ITI and other post-matric programmes. Students applying for renewal of their post-matric scholarship must submit their forms by October 15, 2026.

The scheme provides financial assistance to eligible students from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), General and minority communities to help them continue their education.

UP Scholarship 2026: Important Dates

Students should check the application deadlines and scholarship disbursement schedule before applying.

Post-matric fresh applications: September 15 to October 31, 2026

September 15 to October 31, 2026 Post-matric renewal applications: September 15 to October 15, 2026

September 15 to October 15, 2026 Fresh scholarship disbursement for Classes 9 to 12: January 25 to 31, 2027

January 25 to 31, 2027 Renewal scholarship disbursement for Classes 9 to 12: October 25 to 31, 2026

Students are advised to check the official portal for any updates to the schedule.

Who Can Apply For UP Scholarship 2026?

Students must meet the eligibility conditions to receive financial assistance under the scheme.

Applicants must be permanent residents of Uttar Pradesh.

They must be enrolled in a recognised school, college or university.

They must have passed the last examination they appeared for.

The annual family income of General, OBC and other minority category applicants must not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.

For SC and ST applicants, the annual family income limit is Rs 2 lakh.

Eligibility conditions may vary depending on the scholarship category and course.

How To Apply For UP Scholarship 2026

Eligible students can complete the application process online by following these steps:

Visit the official website at scholarship.up.gov.in .

. Open the registration section on the homepage.

Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process, if applicable.

Select the relevant pre-matric or post-matric scholarship category.

Choose fresh application or renewal, as applicable.

Log in using the registered credentials.

Fill in the required personal, academic and bank details.

Upload the necessary documents, if requested.

Check all the information carefully before submitting the form.

Save the confirmation page for future reference.

What Should Students Remember?

Students applying for renewal should complete the process by October 15, 2026. They should also check their application details carefully to avoid errors that could affect verification.

Before applying, candidates should confirm the latest dates, eligibility conditions and document requirements on the official Uttar Pradesh Scholarship and Fee Reimbursement Online System website.