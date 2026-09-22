LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship 2026: Class 10, 12 Pass Students Can Get Up To Rs 50,000

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invited applications for the Golden Jubilee Scholarship Scheme 2026. The scheme is aimed at helping students from economically weaker sections continue their higher education. Under the scholarship scheme, eligible students can receive financial support of up to Rs 50,000 per year. The amount depends on the course chosen by the student. The last date to apply is September 30, 2026.

LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship 2026: Who Can Apply?

Students who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with at least 60% marks in the academic years 2023-24, 2024-25 or 2025-26 can apply for the General Scholarship. They should have taken admission to the first year of an eligible course during the 2026-27 academic year.

The annual income of the student's parents or guardian should not exceed Rs 4.5 lakh.

Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 60% marks in the same academic years can apply under the Special Scholarship. They should have taken admission to the first year of Intermediate, 10+2, vocational, diploma or eligible ITI courses in the 2026-27 academic year.

The annual family income limit for these students is also Rs 4.5 lakh.

Read full notice here

How Much Scholarship Will Students Get?

The scholarship amount varies according to the course:

Medical courses: Rs 50,000 per year

Rs 50,000 per year Engineering courses: Rs 40,000 per year

Rs 40,000 per year Graduation, integrated, diploma, vocational and ITI courses: Rs 20,000 per year

Rs 20,000 per year Special Scholarship for students after Class 10: Rs 15,000 per year

For medical and engineering courses, the scholarship amount is paid in two instalments during the year.

How Are Students Selected?

LIC will select students based on their academic performance and the eligibility conditions mentioned in the scheme.

If two applicants have the same marks, preference will be given to the student whose parents have a lower annual income.

The scholarship is available for eligible regular courses. Students pursuing correspondence, part-time or open university courses are not eligible under the scheme.

LIC Scholarship 2026: How To Apply

Eligible students can apply online through the official LIC website. The last date to submit the application is September 30, 2026.

Students should keep their academic records, income-related documents and bank account details ready while applying. Selected students will have to complete the document verification process.

Direct link to apply here

The scholarship amount will be transferred to the student's verified bank account through NEFT.

Students interested in the LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship 2026 should check the official LIC notification for detailed eligibility conditions and application requirements before submitting the form.