CBSE Cancels Class 10 Board Exams In Middle East, Postpones March 7 Class 12 Paper

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the cancellation of Class 10 board examinations and the postponement of a Class 12 exam for its affiliated schools across several Middle Eastern countries, following a review of the prevailing situation in the region.

According to an official circular issued on Thursday, the decision applies to CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Important Update on Class X/XII Exams – Middle East Regions



For Class 10 students, all examinations scheduled between March 7 and March 11, 2026, have been cancelled. Additionally, the exams that were earlier postponed and scheduled on March 2, March 5 and March 6 have also been cancelled.

CBSE further said in a statement that the method for declaring results for Class 10 candidates in the Middle East will be announced separately at a later date.

For Class 12 students, the examination that was scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2026, has been postponed nd revised dates will be announced later. The board also stated that it will review the situation on March 7 and issue further instructions regarding examinations scheduled from March 9 onwards.

CBSE has advised all Class 12 students to stay in close contact with their schools and follow official announcements carefully for further updates. The circular was issued by Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE.