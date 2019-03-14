Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam 2019: Registration Portal Closes Tomorrow

UPSEE 2019: Know How To Apply

Online registration for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) will end tomorrow. Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh will conduct the exam on April 21. The exam is a qualifying criteria for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in government/ government aided institutions and private unaided institutions affiliated to the University and some other State Universities of Uttar Pradesh for the academic session 2019-2020.

UPSEE 2019: How to apply online

Follow these steps to apply for the UPSEE 2019:

Step One : Visit the official website of UPSEE 2019, upsee.nic.in

Step Two : Click on the application form link (Online Application Form for - B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Des, B.Pharm, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, B. Voc, MBA Integrated, MCA Integrated, M Tech Dual Degree or Online Application Form for PG Courses - MCA,MBA,MCA Lateral Entry)

Step Three : On next page, apply for online registration

Step Four : Fill online application form

Step Five : Upload scanned photo and signature

Step Six : Pay examination fee

Step Seven : Download confirmation page

UPSEE result will be released in the last week of May.

Last year the result was announced on May 30. The provisional answer keys were released on April 30 and candidates were allowed to submit representations against it till May 7.

Through the UPSEE candidates will be granted admission to B.Tech., B.Arch., B.Des. B.Pharm.,BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, B.Voc., MBA Integrated, MCA Integrated, M.Tech Dual Degree, MCA, MBA MCA Lateral Entry, M.Tech., M.Des. and M.Arch courses.

