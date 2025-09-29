UPSC NDA, Naval Academy Exam 2 2025 Result To Be Out Soon, Check Details Here

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy Examination II result in the first week of October, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 402 vacancies across Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download the result on the official website of the commission - upsc.gov.in.

Those who qualify in the examination will be required to go through a SSB interview and medical fitness test. Final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the written examination and the interview. Candidates with their name in the merit list will go through training at the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla (Pune) before being commissioned into the Armed Forces.

UPSC NDA II Exam Result 2025: How To Download NDA, NAE 2 Result?

Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in

Under "What's New" section, click on "NDA 2 Result".

A list containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates will be displayed on the screen.

Search for your roll number and if it is in the list, you have cleared the written examination and are selected for the SSB interview.

Examination was held on September 14 comprising two papers - Mathematics and General Ability. Students can download the question papers on the official website of the commission.

SSB Interview assesses candidate's decision-making skills, personality traits, leadership abilities, and psychological fitness. Candidates must clear all the stages of the selection process- written examination, interview and medical fitness test to become eligible for the Indian Armed Forces (IAF).