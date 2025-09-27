NDA 2 Result 2025: Know Expected Release Date, Steps To Download, Other Key Details

NDA 2 Result 2025: Thousands of candidates who appeared for the National Defence Academy Examination (NDA 2) with the dream of joining the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force are eagerly awaiting their results, which are expected to be announced soon. The examination was conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on September 14, 2025, across multiple centres nationwide.

According to official updates, the NDA 2 Result 2025 will be declared in the last week of September. Once released, candidates will be able to check their qualifying status on the UPSC website using their roll number and date of birth.

NDA 2 Result 2025

The NDA 2 Result 2025 will be published in a downloadable PDF on the official UPSC website. The file will carry the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified in the written test and are shortlisted for the Services Selection Board (SSB) Interview.

Written Test Result - Lists candidates eligible for the SSB Interview.

Final Result - Released after the SSB Interview and medical fitness test.

Candidates making it to the final merit list will undergo training at the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla (Pune) before being commissioned into the Armed Forces.

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025: Steps To Download

Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in

Click on the link titled "NDA 2 Result 2025" under What's New.

A PDF containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates will open in a new tab.

Use Ctrl+F and enter your roll number.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

If your roll number appears, you are shortlisted for the next stage.

NDA 2 Result 2025: Key Details

For the September 2025 session, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued the notification on 28 May 2025, while applications were accepted until 20 June 2025. Admit cards became available on 4 September 2025, around ten days before the written examination. The test comprised two papers - Mathematics and General Ability - and candidates clearing it are being considered for the SSB Interview. The recruitment process is now at the stage of result declaration, which will decide who progresses to the next round.

NDA 2 Result 2025 Date

Going by the UPSC's examination calendar, the NDA 2 Result 2025 is expected in the last week of September 2025. UPSC generally declares NDA results within two to three weeks after the exam. As the exam was held on 14 September 2025, the likely release window is 25-30 September 2025.

Candidates should keep checking the "What's New" section of the UPSC website. The commission does not send emails or SMS updates, so aspirants must stay vigilant and download the result directly from the site.

NDA 2 2025 Selection Process

The recruitment is carried out in several stages:

Written Examination - Multiple-choice papers in Mathematics and General Ability.

SSB Interview - A five-day process involving psychological assessments, group activities, and personal interaction.

Medical Examination - Candidates' physical and health standards are tested.

Final Merit List - Prepared on the basis of marks obtained in both the written test and SSB Interview.

Candidates must pass all stages. Even if one clears the written exam, failure in medical standards or the interview can lead to disqualification.

Those who qualify in the NDA 2 written exam will be invited for the SSB Interview, held at designated centres across India. Spread over five days, the process evaluates candidates' decision-making skills, personality traits, leadership abilities, and psychological fitness.

Only candidates clearing both the SSB Interview and medical tests will feature in the final merit list and join the NDA for training.

