UPSC CSE 2025 Topper Anuj Agnihotri Scores 52.88%, Check What Others Scored

UPSC CSE 2025 Topper Marks OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the marks of candidates who cleared the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025. Exam topper Anuj Agnihotri, a doctor from Kota, secured 1,071 marks - 867 in the written (main) examination and 204 in the personality test - which is 52.88 per cent of the total marks.

The second rank holder, Rajeshwari Suve M, secured 1,067 marks (52.69 per cent), including 865 in the written examination and 202 in the interview. She is currently serving as a trainee Deputy Collector in Dindigul district after clearing the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group I examination. She cleared the Civil Services Examination in her fifth attempt. The 28-year-old holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical and Electronics Engineering) degree from Anna University, Chennai, and had Sociology as her optional subject.

Akansh Dhull, who secured the third rank, scored 1,057 marks (52.19 per cent), including 864 in the written examination and 193 in the interview.

Raghav Jhunjhunwala, who secured the fourth rank, obtained 1,042 marks, including 847 in the written examination and 195 in the interview.

Ishan Bhatnagar, the fifth rank holder, secured 1,038 marks, including 823 in the written examination and 215 in the interview.

The UPSC had declared the CSE 2025 results on Friday, recommending 958 candidates for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Group 'A' and Group 'B' central services. The recommended candidates include 659 men and 299 women.

The final merit list is prepared out of 2,025 marks, comprising 1,750 marks for the written (main) examination and 275 marks for the interview. According to UPSC data, 9,37,876 candidates registered for the CSE preliminary examination 2025, of whom 5,76,793 appeared. A total of 14,161 candidates qualified for the written (main) examination, which was conducted in August 2025, and 2,736 candidates were shortlisted for the personality test (interview).