Meet These Children Of Delhi Police Officers Who Cracked Civil Services Exam

UPSC CSE 2023 Results: Qualified candidates have been recommended by for appointment to various services.

This was the second attempt for 26-year-old Pratibha, the daughter of Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector, who cracked the UPSC (CSE) 2023 and hopes to become an IPS officer to serve the nation.

Pratibha lives with her family in Gurugram. Her father is posted at the security unit of the Delhi Police while her mother is posted in Haryana's state health department. Pratibha's brother works in the foreign ministry and her sister-in-law is posted as sub-inspector in the Delhi Police.

"I was fortunate that my family supported me a lot and always provided me the environment for study in my house. This was my second attempt and I wish to become an IPS officer," Pratibha told PTI.

She said that she prepared for the civil services exam on her own with the guidance of her brother and scored 356th rank (all-India ranking). She has pursued BSc and MSc in mathematics.

"I was doing a job in a bank before I decided to quit and gave full time for my preparation for the exams," Pratibha said. She said that phone calls for wishes are not stopping since the results have come.

Another Delhi Police ASI's daughter Shristi Dabas, who scored 6th rank, was not in Delhi when the results were declared yesterday.

Shristi works as an officer in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is posted in Mumbai.

"This was my daughter's first attempt and she cleared this exam. I am so happy and proud of her," said ASI Sanjeev Dabas, posted with the traffic unit.

He lives with his wife and children in outer Delhi's Hiran Kudna village.

"While doing her job she studied on her own, except taking some online classes to achieve this goal," Dabas said, adding Shristi informed them about the results on her mobile phone on Tuesday.

"We will celebrate once she reaches Delhi by Wednesday evening," he said.

Ms Dabas said that her daughter remained meritorious throughout her school and college. After pursuing BA in Political Science and MA from IGNOU, she went to Mumbai and has been working there.

She has a choice, but she will opt for IAS, Dabas said.

Rupal Rana, daughter of Delhi Police ASI posted at Tilak Marg police station, has scored 26th rank in AIR.

She lives with her family in Lajpat Nagar police colony. She used to study about 12 hours daily to crack the exam, her family member said.

Her father, ASI Jasbir Singh Rana, said this was her third attempt and she was very hopeful this year. She knew that she will crack the exam but never expected such a good rank, he said.

It was a really tough time for Rupal during the UPSC exams as her mother passed away just two months before the final interview. Rupal's mother died of a heart attack. "But she never lost hope and continued to work hard and fulfilled her mother's dream," said her father.

On the question of what she will prefer, Rana said that she would opt for the IAS.

"No one in our family has ever reached to such a high position," he said.

Udit Kadiyan, the son of Delhi Police sub-inspector Pawan Kadiyan, who is posted with the crime branch, has scored 375th rank and hopes to become an IPS officer.

Mr Kadiyan always wanted to become an IPS officer and he never attempted any other job after qualifying BSc and MSc from Delhi University, said SI Pawan, a resident of Delhi's Najafgarh.

"Whenever I returned home, I would always find him studying. Some days he would study till 4-5 am," he said.

"I was in the court yesterday when the results were declared. I went to the office to distribute sweets to my colleagues and then reached home," Kadiyan said.

"I have been getting wishes from seniors and Delhi Police officers since the results were declared," he added.

DANIPS officer Manoj Kumar, posted with the Delhi Police as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Dwarka, has also qualified for the civil service exams 2023.

Despite being in the service, he studied and cracked the exam and scored 120th position in AIR. This was his fifth attempt.

"Right now, I am in Assam with my elder brother who is an IAS officer. Under his guidance only, I did the preparation," said Kumar, who is a native of Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)