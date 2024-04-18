UPSC Releases Cut-off Marks For Civil Services Exam 2023, Check Details

UPSC CSE 2023: In the CS (Prelim), the general category cut-off this time is 75.41.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday released the cut-off marks for the Civil Services Exam 2023 (CSE 2023). According to the notification, the CS (Final) cut-off for the general category stands at 953. For the EWS category, it is 923, OBC (919), SC (890), ST (891), PwBD-1 (894), PwBD-2 (930), PwBD-3 (756), and for PwBD-5 category candidates, it is 589.

In the CS (Prelim), the general category cut-off this time is 75.41, lower than 88.22 in 2022 and 87.54 in 2021. For the EWS category, it is 68.02, OBC (74.75), SC (59.25), ST (47.82), PwBD-1 (40.40), PwBD-2 (47.13), PwBD-3 (40.40), and PwBD-5 (33.68).

For the UPSC Mains exam, the general category cut-off is 741, lower than last year's 748 and 745 in 2021. For the EWS category, it is 706, OBC (712), SC (694), ST (692), PwBD-1 (673), PwBD-2 (718), PwBD-3 (396), and PwBD-5 (445).

The cut-off marks are based on GS Paper-I only. GS Paper-II is of qualifying nature with a minimum requirement of 33% marks as per Rule-15 of the Civil Services Examination, 2023.

A minimum of 10% marks in each of the seven competitive papers, namely Essay, GS-I, GS-II, GS-III, GS-IV, Optional-I, and Optional-II, is required.

In cases where two or more candidates have achieved the same aggregate marks in the CSE Exam, 2023, ties have been resolved according to principles approved by the Commission, as follows:

The candidate with higher marks in the Compulsory Papers and the Personality Test combined is ranked higher.

If the marks mentioned in (i) are equal, the candidate who is senior in age is ranked higher.

Compulsory Papers include Essay, General Studies-I, General Studies-II, General Studies-III, and General Studies-IV.

The Commission announced the result of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 on Tuesday. A total of 1,016 candidates, comprising 664 men and 352 women, cleared the examination and have been recommended for appointment to various services.

This year, Lucknow native Aditya Srivastava secured the first position, followed by Animesh Pradhan in second place, and Donuru Ananya Reddy in third.

The status of 355 recommended candidates remains provisional.

A total of 347 candidates from the general category, 116 from the EWS category, 303 from the OBC category, 165 from the SC category, and 86 from the ST category have been recommended.