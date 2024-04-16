UPSC Civil Services Result 2023: 1,016 Candidates Recommended For Appointment, Aditya Srivastava Secures Top Rank

UPSC Civil Services Result 2023: Aditya Srivastava secured top rank, followed by Animesh Pradhan.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023. A total of 1,016 candidates have been recommended for appointment. Those who took the personality test can check their results on the official website. This year, Aditya Srivastava secured the first position, followed by Animesh Pradhan in second place, and Donuru Ananya Reddy in third.

The UPSC has released the names and roll numbers of successful candidates in the exam. The status of 355 recommended candidates remains provisional.

UPSC Civil Services Result 2023: Merit List

Aditya Srivastava Animesh Pradhan Donuru Ananya Reddy P K Sidharth Ramkumar Ruhani Srishti Dabas Anmol Rathore Ashish Kumar Nausheen Aishwaryam Prajapati Kush Motwani Aniket Shandilya Medha Anand Shaurya Arora Kunal Rastogi Ayan Jain Swati Sharma Wardah Khan Shivam Kumar Akash Verma

The merit list has been released based on the results of the written part of the Civil Services Examination 2023, conducted by the UPSC in September 2023, and the subsequent interviews for the Personality Test held from January to April 2024. This list includes candidates recommended for appointment to (1) Indian Administrative Service; (2) Indian Foreign Service; (3) Indian Police Service; and (4) Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B'.

The CSE (Mains) took place in a subjective format across two shifts spanning from September 15 to September 24. Each shift, lasting three hours, was conducted both in the morning, from 9am to 12pm, and in the afternoon, from 2pm to 5pm.

