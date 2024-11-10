UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023 Marks Of Non-Recommended Candidates Released

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released marks for non-recommended candidates of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023. Candidates can access their scores by visiting the official website.

"Considering the Government of India's (Department of Personnel & Training) decision to make candidates' public scores available through portals to provide a useful database for other employers to identify good employable candidates, the Commission has issued a Disclosure Scheme for sharing the scores and other details of non-recommended candidates who appeared in the final stage of the examination (Interview) on its website," the Commission stated in an official notice.

The notice further added, "Since the reserve list of the Civil Services Examination 2023 has been released, the scores (out of 2025 marks) and other details of 1,410 non-recommended candidates, who appeared in the PT/Interview and opted for disclosure of their details under this Disclosure Scheme, are annexed herewith."

This information will remain valid for one year from the date of disclosure.

The UPSC CSE 2023 results were announced on April 16, 2024, with the Commission recommending 1,016 candidates for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other central services and Group A and Group B vacancies. The examination was conducted to fill 1,143 vacancies.

On October 25, the Commission published a list of 120 candidates from the Consolidated Reserve List to fill the remaining vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.