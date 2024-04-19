How Cursive Writing Helped Disabled Kerala Woman Clear UPSC Exam

Parvathy Gopakumar secured 282nd rank in UPSC civil services exam.

UPSC Civil Services Result 2023 saw more than 1,000 aspirants succeeding. Among them is Parvathy Gopakumar from Kerala Alappuzha, who secured 282nd rank. Her story is the one of grit and determination that helped her overcome the odds and fulfil her dream. Speaking to Manorama, Ms Gopakumar said an unfortunate bike accident caused the amputation of her right hand. Bus instead of dwelling in the past, she shared her vision for the future - what she wants to do as a civil servant.

The accident took place when she was in Class 7, but she overcame the trauma and used a unique method to write fast.

"I trained myself to write with my left hand. I used the Cursive Writing book for LKG students. I still cannot write as fast as I would like to, but I can write fast enough," she told Manorama.

But her preparation gave Ms Gopakumar enough strength in her hand to secure 282nd rank in her second attempt.

Her father is a Deputy Tehsildar in the Revenue Department and mother Sreekala, a high school teacher.

Looking at Parvathy's determination, her mother started believing that she is meant for bigger things in life "Now that belief has been proven right," she told the outlet.

Parvathy Gopakumar chose humanities after her Class 10 and studied law in Bengaluru. Then, she joined a private coaching centre in Thiruvananthapuram to pursue her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

"The goal thus far was to crack the Civil Services exam. I have done it. Now, whatever comes next, I will do my best to be on top of it - that is my plan," she said.

The UPSC results were declared earlier this week in which 1,016 candidates were successful. The top rank went to Aditya Srivastava from Lucknow.