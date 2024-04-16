'Hats Off Sethji': Video Of UPSC CSE 2023 Topper Aditya Srivastava Goes Viral

UPSC CSE 2023: Aditya Srivastava holds a degree in engineering from IIT Kanpur.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the result of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 on Tuesday. This year, Lucknow native Aditya Srivastava secured the first rank, followed by Animesh Pradhan in second place, and Donuru Ananya Reddy in third.

Mr Srivastava is currently undergoing training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad. In the UPSC CSE 2022 exam, he was selected for IPS with the 136th rank.

Mr Srivastava has secured the first rank in his third attempt. He failed to clear the UPSC prelims exam in his first attempt.

After the announcement of the results, friends and family members of Mr Srivastava started showering him with congratulations. A video has been shared by his friends on the social media platform Instagram, in which his friends expressed happiness by lifting Aditya onto their laps. The caption reads, "Hats off Sethji, Maan Gaye".

Mr Srivastava, in a post on X, wrote, "A journey I will cherish lifelong, full of gratitude to all those who stood by me throughout. Dreams do come true."

Dreams do come true... 🤩#UPSC2023 AIR 1 #AdityaSrivastava#UPSC#IASpic.twitter.com/QSfi7etfbr — Aditya Srivastava (@AdityaSri_1) April 16, 2024

He holds a degree in engineering from IIT Kanpur. He passed the JEE exam. Initially, while working in Bengaluru, he began preparing for the UPSC but failed in his first attempt at the prelims due to inadequate preparation. Later, he decided to quit his job to fully focus on UPSC preparation.

A total of 1,016 candidates, comprising 664 men and 352 women, have successfully passed the examination and received recommendations from the commission for appointment to different central services.

The merit list has been released based on the results of the written part of the Civil Services Examination 2023, conducted by the UPSC in September 2023, and the subsequent interviews for the Personality Test held from January to April 2024. This list includes candidates recommended for appointment to (1) Indian Administrative Service; (2) Indian Foreign Service; (3) Indian Police Service; and (4) Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B'.