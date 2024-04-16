UPSC 9th Rank Holder Nausheen Attributes Success To Friends

The Jamia topper in the coveted examination attributed her success to her coaching institute.

Nausheen, who secured the 9th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024, got third time lucky after two previous attempts as she managed to realise her dream of becoming a civil servant.

She is among the 31 students from the Jamia Milla Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy who qualified for the 2024 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination.

The Jamia topper in the coveted examination attributed her success to her coaching institute while also thanking her friends for contributing to making her dream come true.

"I would like to give the credit for my success to Jamia RCA. I had been there since November 2021 after two attempts. The institute played a major role in my success because already selected people were there who helped me a lot. My friends also helped me through notes, answer writing and everything else and made this possible," she told PTI.

It was a celebratory atmosphere at Nausheen's hometown in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, with her parents affectionately feeding her laddu on the joyous occasion as they posed for the camera.

Her parents thanked the Almighty for the success of their daughter and said that it was a joyous moment for them as she had secured a remarkable rank.

"Our happiness has no bounds, it is difficult to describe it. Till now we used to read interviews of other girls securing first, second, third, ninth, and thirty-first (rank in the UPSC exam). Now I have my daughter who has secured ninth rank," Nausheen's father told PTI laughing with joy.

He added that the family will continue to support her in whichever administrative position she takes.

"It's by the grace of Allah. She was confident from the starting itself that her exam went well. It was god's will and we are grateful to him. She has always been bright in all fields be it in games or taking decisions at home despite being the youngest in the family," her mother said beaming with happiness.

Nausheen completed her schooling in Gorakhpur and pursued her graduation from the Delhi University. She has been preparing for the UPSC from Jamia's Residential Coaching Academy since 2021.

