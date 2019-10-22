Uttar Pradesh DElEd Second Semester Results Out. Direct Link Here

UP DElEd second semester results have been released online. Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari or Exam Regulatory Authority, Pryagraj, has published the results of Uttar Pradesh DElEd second semester examinations at btcexam.in. The UP DElEd result and marksheets can be accessed from the official website after entering the exam registration details of the candidates who had appeared in the exams held in August this year.
UP DElEd result 2019: Direct link
Candidates who are searching for UP DElEd results may check the same from the following link:
UP DElEd result 2019 direct link
(When NDTV checked last (at 6.15 pm on October 22, 2019) the official link which hosts UP DElEd result was not opening. Candidates who have been searching for the same are advised patience till the portal comes back.)
UP DElEd result 2019: How to download
Candidates who are searching for UP DElEd results may check the same following the steps given here:
Step 1: Click on the direct link given above
Step 2: On next page, login with your details
Step 3: After submitting the details, check your UP DElEd result and marksheet from next page
