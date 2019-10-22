British Council To Bring 'Reading Challenge' To Delhi

In Delhi, the event would be held from November 10 to December 8.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of moon landing, British Council in collaboration with the Reading Agency will bring a "Reading Challenge" to Delhi for children aged 5-11 years. The event aims to encourage children to read for pleasure, improve their English, and become confident readers. In this, participating kids must read a minimum of 6 books in 6 weeks from a collection of 35 new, hand-picked books. The British Council would issue the books to the children on a returnable basis.

In the event children would learn new things like writing book reviews and how to reflect on a book and express views as a reader and a reviewer. They would also review characters from the books and develop reflective, communication, creativity and imagination skills. There would also be a storytelling and writing session where children would get to learn how to structure a story by developing the characters and main action of the story.

The 'Reading Challenge' would also be held at Kolkata, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad in November.

In other cities like Chennai, Chandigarh and Hyderabad it has already begun.

Each participating kid will receive a certificate by the British Council on completing the challenge. They will receive a special mission folder to keep a record of their progress and can collect stickers and rewards for their reading achievements.

