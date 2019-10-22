Calicut University Declares Semester Results For BCom, BBA, MA Journalism

Calicut University Result Declared for Various UG Courses: Know How To Check

Calicut University has released the first-semester B.com, BBA and M.A Journalism and Mass Communication results. The results have been released on the official website of Calicut University Pareeksha Bhavan.

Check Calicut University Result

The Calicut University results can be accessed from the official website, cupbresults.uoc.ac.in. A link for accessing the results can also be accessed from the official portal, uoc.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the University has asked candidates to apply for duplicate certificates, in case they have lost it or it has been damaged in the recent flood or landslide.

For duplicate documents, concerned candidates have to apply for the consolidated marklist or the degree certificate online and then submit the hardcopy of the application to The Controller of Examinations, University of Calicut, Calicut University (P.O), Malappuram (District), PIN-673635.

