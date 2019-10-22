Calicut University: Students Who Lost Documents In Flood/ Landslide Can Apply For Duplicates

Candidates have to submit separate application for undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD certificates.

Students of Calicut University who have lost their mark sheet or certificates in the recent flood or landslide can apply for duplicate certificates. The University has opened the facility for candidates to apply for duplicate certificates on its official website. Concerned candidates have to apply for the consolidated marklist or the degree certificate online and then submit the hardcopy of the application to The Controller of Examinations, University of Calicut, Calicut University (P.O), Malappuram (District), PIN-673635.

Apply Here

Kerala received excess rain this year in August. At least 12,761 houses were partially and 1,186 were fully destroyed in the rain.

Candidates have to submit separate application for undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD certificates.

Candidates whose certificates have been damaged in the flood should submit the damaged copy along with the application.

"The application is to be certified by the Village Officer," reads the notice released by the university.

"No application fee is required. Postal charge of Rs.50/- is to be paid by e-payment or chalan (Purpose : EDS04) by the candidate and proof of remittance to be attached along with the hardcopy of the application," it adds.

Candidates have to give their register number, name, date of birth, gender, mobile number, permanent address, communication address, village, academic details while submitting their application.

Meanwhile the University has released the semester exam results for various undergraduate courses. Check the result here.

Click here for more Education News

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.