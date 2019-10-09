Calicut University Result For BCom, BSc Students Released. Direct Link Here

Calicut University results are available at cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.

Calicut University result 2019: Calicut University has released the Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) first semester results today. The results have been released on the official website of Calicut University Pareeksha Bhavan. The Calicut University results can be accessed from the official website, cupbresults.uoc.ac.in. A link for accessing the results can also be accessed from the official portal, uoc.ac.in.

An official from the Kerala-based varsity has also confirmed the Calicut University results for BCom and BSc first semester students have been released today.

Calicut University results direct link

When NDTV checked last (on October 9, at 8.03 pm), the offiical portal which hosts Calicut University result is not responding as it happens with major results when large number of users try to access a single portal. These portals come back to normal when the initial rush gets over.

For more details on the revaluation or scrutiny or photocopy of answer scripts for the Calicut University results published today, candidates may visit the official portal.

Before this, the University had released the results of first semester BA, BSW, BVC, BTTM, BTF, BA Afsal Ul Ulama - CUCBCSS November 2018 examinations on October 4. This Calicut University results are also available in the official website of the University.

The last date to submit online applications for revaluation or scrutiny or photocopy of answer scripts for the results released on October 4 is October 18, 2019.

Candidates need to print out the application and the same should reach the concerned department on or before October 21, 2019 along with the original challan receipt. For revaluation or scrutiny or photocopy of answer scripts, according an official Calicut University result notification, only online applications will be accepted.

