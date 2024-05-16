Calicut University Releases Results For Semester Revaluation, Supplementary Exams

Calicut University has released the revaluation and supplementary results of the 3rd-semester examinations. Those who had appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website of the university, uoc.ac.in and results.uoc.ac.in.

The results are out for the following examinations:

Third Semester MA Sanskrit Sahitya (Special) CBCSS Examination 11/2023 (2020, 2021, 2022 Admissions)

Third Semester MSc Mathematics (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 11/2023 (2021, 2022 Admissions)

Third Semester MSc Mathematics (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 11/2022 (2019, 2020 Admissions)

Sixth Semester UG (CBCSS) Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination April 2024

Calicut University Results: Steps To Check Your

Go to the official website of Calicut University at uoc.ac.in.

Find and click on the link to check results on the homepage.

Select the specific examination result you want to check.

Input your registration number and submit it.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Verify and download your result.

Print a copy of the result page for future use.

The University of Calicut has announced that the registration deadline for the two-year MBA programme for 2024 has been extended to May 31.

Advertisement

According to the notice, applicants interested in the management quota at self-financing colleges must register online and pay the required fee. Those seeking admission can apply directly to the autonomous colleges.

Candidates awaiting their graduation results are also invited to apply for the MBA programme. The official notice specifies that students must submit their original eligibility mark list before the admission process concludes.