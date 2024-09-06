Calicut University Releases Results For Supplementary Exams April 2024

Calicut University Result 2024: The University of Calicut has released the results for the BA/AFU/BSW/BVC/BTFP (CUCBCSS) Semester 2 Supplementary examination and the BA/AFU/BSW/BVC/BTFP Semester 2 Regular/Supplementary/Improve exam of April 2024. Additionally, the revaluation results for the sixth semester BMMC (UG-CBCSS) Regular/Supplementary/Improve Examination of April 2024 have been announced. Students who appeared in these exams can access their results by visiting the official website.
Calicut University Result 2024: Steps To Check
- Go to the official website of Calicut University, results.uoc.ac.in.
- On the homepage, select the result links for BSc/BCA and Master of Physical Education courses.
- Enter your login details and submit.
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Verify the result and download the page.
- Print it out for future reference.
Additionally, the university has issued a notification for the online registration of the First Semester (CBCSS - UG) supplementary/improvement examination for November 2024 (for admissions from 2019 to 2023) for BA/BSc/BCom/BBA/BA Multimedia/BCA/BSW/BTHM/BHA/BA Visual Communication/BA Film and Television/BA Afsal-Ul-Ulama/BGA, BCom Honours & BCom Professional (CUCBCSS-UG) students from affiliated colleges.
The registration process began on September 5 and will end on September 19. The deadline for registration with a late fee is September 25.
Students are advised to visit the university's official website for more details.