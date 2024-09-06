Calicut University Releases Results For Supplementary Exams April 2024

Calicut University Result 2024: The University of Calicut has released the results for the BA/AFU/BSW/BVC/BTFP (CUCBCSS) Semester 2 Supplementary examination and the BA/AFU/BSW/BVC/BTFP Semester 2 Regular/Supplementary/Improve exam of April 2024. Additionally, the revaluation results for the sixth semester BMMC (UG-CBCSS) Regular/Supplementary/Improve Examination of April 2024 have been announced. Students who appeared in these exams can access their results by visiting the official website.

Calicut University Result 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official website of Calicut University, results.uoc.ac.in.

On the homepage, select the result links for BSc/BCA and Master of Physical Education courses.

Enter your login details and submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Verify the result and download the page.

Print it out for future reference.

Additionally, the university has issued a notification for the online registration of the First Semester (CBCSS - UG) supplementary/improvement examination for November 2024 (for admissions from 2019 to 2023) for BA/BSc/BCom/BBA/BA Multimedia/BCA/BSW/BTHM/BHA/BA Visual Communication/BA Film and Television/BA Afsal-Ul-Ulama/BGA, BCom Honours & BCom Professional (CUCBCSS-UG) students from affiliated colleges.

The registration process began on September 5 and will end on September 19. The deadline for registration with a late fee is September 25.

Students are advised to visit the university's official website for more details.