Advertisement

Calicut University Releases Results For Supplementary Exams April 2024

Calicut University Result 2024: Students who appeared in these exams can access their results by visiting the official website.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Calicut University Releases Results For Supplementary Exams April 2024
Calicut University Result 2024: The university has also issued a notification for November examinations

Calicut University Result 2024: The University of Calicut has released the results for the BA/AFU/BSW/BVC/BTFP (CUCBCSS) Semester 2 Supplementary examination and the BA/AFU/BSW/BVC/BTFP Semester 2 Regular/Supplementary/Improve exam of April 2024. Additionally, the revaluation results for the sixth semester BMMC (UG-CBCSS) Regular/Supplementary/Improve Examination of April 2024 have been announced. Students who appeared in these exams can access their results by visiting the official website.

Calicut University Result 2024: Steps To Check

  • Go to the official website of Calicut University, results.uoc.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, select the result links for BSc/BCA and Master of Physical Education courses.
  • Enter your login details and submit.
  • Your result will appear on the screen.
  • Verify the result and download the page.
  • Print it out for future reference.

Additionally, the university has issued a notification for the online registration of the First Semester (CBCSS - UG) supplementary/improvement examination for November 2024 (for admissions from 2019 to 2023) for BA/BSc/BCom/BBA/BA Multimedia/BCA/BSW/BTHM/BHA/BA Visual Communication/BA Film and Television/BA Afsal-Ul-Ulama/BGA, BCom Honours & BCom Professional (CUCBCSS-UG) students from affiliated colleges.

The registration process began on September 5 and will end on September 19. The deadline for registration with a late fee is September 25.

Students are advised to visit the university's official website for more details.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Calicut University Result 2024, Calicut University Exam Result 2024, Calicut University Semester Exam Result 2024
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
DU Admission 2024: NCWEB Third Cut-off Released, Hansraj Tops For BCom Course
Calicut University Releases Results For Supplementary Exams April 2024
Delhi High Court Urges To Re-look Mandatory Attendance Rules In Colleges
Next Article
Delhi High Court Urges To Re-look Mandatory Attendance Rules In Colleges
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com