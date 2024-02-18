Calicut University Invites Applications For 94 Faculty Posts, Check Details

Calicut University Faculty Recruitment 2024: The deadline for application submission is March 6.

The University of Calicut has invited applications for faculty positions on a contractual basis. Interested individuals meeting the eligibility criteria can submit their applications online via Calicut University's official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 94 vacancies within the institution. The deadline for application submission is March 6.

Calicut University Faculty Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Requirements

Prospective candidates should possess a Master's degree with at least 55 per cent marks in a relevant subject from an Indian university or an equivalent qualification from a recognised foreign institution.

Calicut University Faculty Recruitment 2024: Salary

The monthly remuneration for the position is Rs 42,000.

Those who have completed their qualifying exams from universities outside Kerala must furnish an equivalency certificate from the University during the interview process.

The initial term of appointment is one year, with the possibility of renewal based on performance evaluation. For further details, candidates are advised to visit Calicut University's official website.