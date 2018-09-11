CDMRP: A Community Based Disability Management Model By Calicut University, Kerala Government

Computerised adaptive skill training unit of CDMRP

More than one billion people in the world live with some form of disability, of whom, nearly 200 million experience considerable difficulties in functioning. People with disabilities from the rural area have poorer health outcomes, lower education achievements, less economic participation and higher rates of poverty. This is partly because people lack of comprehensive disability management services. Realizing this pressing need and social urgency, Department of Psychology, University of Calicut is conducting a massive ambitious project called Community Disability management project (CDMRP) with support of Social Justice Department, Government of Kerala.

"The major objective of this project is to provide a comprehensive, evident based disability management services through community approach which facilitate recover, empowerment, person with disability and their families," a CDMRP official told NDTV.

"CDMRP also act as authentic platform to training of human resources to fulfill current and potential requirement of state in the areas of disability and rehabilitation," he added.

Initially CDMRP was implemented in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts of Kerala.

"By considering the effective implementation, Kerala Government had extended this project to six centers of Kannur District later," the official said.

Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, has inaugurated the Community Disability Management Clinic of Kannur units on December 24, 2017.

Now, as part of CDMRP, a total of 10 Community Based Disability Management Clinics have been established in three rural villages of Kozhikode, Malappuram and Kannur districts.

An "Advanced Disability Management Center" has been established in the university campus with state of the art facilities for early identification and disability management services.

Children with special need under going integrated movement training in occupational therapy unit of CDMRP.

These Disability management center has well equipped with advanced diagnostic and therapeutic facilities such as, early Intervention Unit, Neuro-Cognitive Rehabilitation Unit, Audiology Testing Unit, Electrotherapy, Hydrotherapy, play therapy unit, Multisensory Unit, Computerized Adaptive Skill Training Unit etc.

According to Raheemudheen PK, Joint Director of CDMRP, an average 120 to 150 children attending the various clinics of CDMRP in each day.

"Majority of them are from financial back sector of community. As per the case registration report till September 2018, total 4125 children with developmental disabilities have registered and taking free services from these clinics," Mr. Raheemudheen said.

CDMRP has so far conducted 135 advanced training programmes in all areas of disability management for various categories of Rehabilitation Professionals, community workers, care givers and public.

CDMRP has also undertaken more than 11 need based research projects in the area of developmental disabilities. Also, to improve and enhance the quality of Clinical services and ensure evidence based services, CDMRP has developed various intervention modules books and public information materials.

Last year, CDMRP published five therapeutic modules and one text book in the area of developmental disability.

"CDMRP is a one of the best practicing model in extension services of a university. Model like CDMRP would encourages academicians to reach out the community and address the social issues," said by Prof K Manikandan, Director CDMRP.

Parent mediated gait training for Child with developmental delay in Early intervention unit of CDMRP.

"We are planning to extent services of CDMRP to other districts too and proposals for the same are under the consideration of State Government," he added.

To reach out the grass root of community, CDMRP integrated various community agencies such as People's representatives, teachers, Asha workers, Kudumbasree workers, and Anganwadi teachers, and they are given training in identifying the disabilities in early stage itself.

"This project is in accordance with various social welfare initiatives of Ministry of Social Justices and the UN Convention for the Rights of the Persons with Disabilities which was ratified by Government of India," an official told NDTV.

To meet potential requirements of human resources in the area of Rehabilitation Psychology under CDMRP, the University Department is conducting an advanced professional course in the area of Rehabilitation Psychology, i.e., Post Graduate Diploma rehabilitation Psychology.

