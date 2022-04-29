Kerala Delegation Visits Gujarat To Study Its Digital Governance Model

The delegation was led by Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy.

A two-member delegation of the Government of Kerala visited the Gujarat Chief Minister's residence in Gandhinagar on Thursday to study the digital governance model of Gujarat.

According to Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the officials from the Kerala government appreciated the governance model of Gujarat after understanding the complete working methodology of the three digital platforms- CM Dashboard, Jansamvad and Pragati Gujarat.

They also studied the real-time performance monitoring system of government schemes and initiatives at the Collector-DDO-Municipal Commissioner levels under the CM Dashboard.

The CM Dashboard was launched by the Government of Gujarat in the year 2018. The dashboard is a platform on which various government projects at the district level are listed and their progress is monitored. The ongoing development works across the state are tracked simultaneously on a single screen of the CM Dashboard. It provides single-point access to the Chief Minister to view the progress of the projects.

Through the CM Dashboard, the Chief Minister can also monitor the work from the District Panchayat to the District Collector's level. The complete set-up of the CM Dashboard has been installed at the official residence of the Chief Minister in Gandhinagar.

The officials also monitored the Jan Samvad Unit - a system through which the beneficiaries can interact directly and are enabled to give feedback on the services and schemes of the government.

They saw how under the Pragati Gujarat platform, the Gujarat government digitally reviews the government projects. For this, the Gujarat government officials present at the CM residence showed the review methodology of the projects above 5 crores to the Kerala officials.

The team of Kerala government officials also visited the Vidya Samiksha Kendra at Gandhinagar. They observed how the Gujarat government does live monitoring of government schools at every level in ways to improve the education system based on the feedback mechanism.

