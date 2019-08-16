Calicut University Releases Revaluation Result For 5th, 6th Semester UG Courses

Calicut University revaluation result 2019 released on official website

Calicut University has declared revaluation result for various undergraduate courses. The BA, AFU, BSW, BVC, BTTM, BTFP (CUCBCSS) revaluation results for 5th and 6th semester examination have been released on the official websites, cupbresults.uoc.ac.in and uoc.ac.in. Calicut University revaluation results can be accessed from the official websites after entering the register number of the candidates.

Calicut University Revaluation Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to the official website of Calicut University at universityofcalicut.info.

Step two: Click on the examination results tab.

Step three: Enter the result page. (or the candidates may directly go to the website: www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.)

Step four: Click on the revaluation results link.

Step five: Enter the registration number and captcha code.

Step six: Submit the details and view your result.

The Calicut University has also released the 3rd semester result for BA, BSW, BVC, BTFP, BTTM, Afsal Ul Ulama (CUCBCSS) examination on the official website.

