UP Invokes ESMA Before Board Exams

Education | | Updated: January 30, 2019 18:58 IST
Lucknow: 

The Uttar Pradesh government invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) on Wednesday to ban any strike in all services related to the secondary education board for the next six months.

Sources said the decision had been taken as the state board examinations would start soon and any strike might affect its smooth functioning. "In public interest, any strike in services related to secondary education board has been banned for six months," an official release said. The ban has been imposed under Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1968.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Uttar PradeshESMAboard exams

