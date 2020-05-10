Uttar Pradesh To Release Board Exam Results In June

UP Board results are expected to be released on the official portal at upresults.nic.in.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education (popularly known as UP Board) results will be released in June, according to reports. The UP Board results for both class 10 (High School) and class 12 (Intermediate) will be released by the end of June, a report published on the Outlook portal said.

The minister has also said the evaluation of the papers, of the exams which were already conducted before the announcement of lockdown, has begun in various parts of the state.

Mr Sharma said the evaluation of UP Board's annual examinations are currently going in green zones and the same will be held in the red zones will be taken up last.

"The work of evaluation of the answer sheets of the 10th and 12th board examinations of the Secondary Education Council Prayagraj will start from May 5 in the districts declared as green zones in the state," the minister had tweeted in the first week of May.

UP Board results are one of the most sought after academic exercise in the country because of the mammoth number of registrations for both class 10 and class 12.

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council Secretary Neena Shrivastava had earlier said around 56 lakh students had appeared for their high school or intermediate examinations, held in March this year in the state.

UP Board results will be released on the official portal at upresults.nic.in.

Last year, the Board released the annual examination results in April.

Meanwhile, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Saturday that evaluation for class 10, 12 board exams will be done by teachers at their homes and 3,000 schools have been identified as exam centres to deliver the answer sheets to them. The move comes following a nod by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to resume the evaluation work by having the exam centres deliver the answer sheets to the evaluators' homes.

The transportation of answer sheets, however, will be allowed in areas other than containment zones.

The minister said 1.5 crore answer sheets of already conducted Class 10, 12 exams will be delivered to the teachers.

Click here for more Education News