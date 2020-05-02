UP Board To Begin Evaluation Of Exam Answer Copies From May 5

UP Board will begin evaluation of exam answer copies from May 5

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council will start evaluating the answer scripts for this year's high school and intermediate examinations in the state from May 5.

Council's Secretary Neena Shrivastava on Friday said around 56 lakh students had appeared for their high school or intermediate examinations, held in March this year in the state.

She said over three crore answer sheets pertaining to these examinations have to be evaluated for which the work will start from May 5.

The task is likely to end by May 25 and the results are to be declared soon thereafter so that students do not miss their academic sessions, she said.

