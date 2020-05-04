UP Board Exam Paper Evaluation Begins Tomorrow

The UP board exam paper evaluation process will begin tomorrow (May 5).

The UP board exam paper evaluation process will begin tomorrow (May 5) in those districts which are "green zones" or districts with no new COVID-19 case. The information was given by State Education Minister Dinesh Sharma.

"The work of evaluation of the answer sheets of the 10th and 12th board examinations of the Secondary Education Council Prayagraj will start from May 5 in the districts declared as green zones in the state," tweeted the Minister, originally in Hindi.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद प्रयागराज की 10वीं तथा 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं के मूल्यांकन का कार्य प्रदेश के ग्रीन जोन घोषित किए गए जनपदों में 5 मई से प्रारंभ होगा — Dr Dinesh Sharma BJP (@drdineshbjp) May 4, 2020

The task is likely to end by May 25 and the results are to be declared soon thereafter so that students do not miss their academic sessions, Board Secretary Neena Srivastava has also said.

With this UP Board becomes one of the first secondary and higher secondary education boards in the country to start class 10, 12 board exam evaluation process this year. Haryana board has also started evaluation process during lockdown. Bihar Board has already announced class 12 result.

Many states and CBSE, CISCE have put their exams on hold due to COVID-19 outbreak. Till date these boards have not been able to decide whether to continue the exam or not.

The Board had conducted the exams from February 18 to March 6.

Almost 30 lakh class 10 students and 26 lakh class 12 students took the board exam this year.

