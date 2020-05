UP Board Result: 56 Lakh Students Likely To Receive Class 10, 12 Exam Result This Month

In 2019, the UP Board class 10, 12 annual exam result was released on April 27.

If the evaluation process concludes smoothly, 56 lakh students in Uttar Pradesh will receive their class 10, 12 board exam result by the end of this month. The UP Board Secretary Neena Srivastava has told news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) that evaluation of answer copies will begin on May 5. The task is likely to end by May 25 and the results are to be declared soon thereafter so that students do not miss their academic sessions, Ms Srivastava said.

The statement from the Board Secretary has come after nationwide COVID-19 lockdown was extended by the government for two more weeks.

UP board result will be released at upresults.nic.in.

In the last academic session, UP Board was one of the first state boards to have released the annual class 10, 12 board exam results. The result was released on April 27. Gautam Raghuvanshi from Kanpur had topped the class 10 exam scoring 97.17 per cent. Last years' first three toppers of the class 12 exams are girls. Tanu Tomar had bagged the first position securing 97.80 per cent marks.

The pass percentage in class 10 board exam was 80.07% and for class 12 it was 70.06%.

This year, the exams began on February 18 and concluded on March 6 but the evaluation process was put on hold due to the nation-wide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. Almost 30 lakh class 10 students and 26 lakh class 12 students took the board exam this year.

In view of the COVID-19 lockdown due to which schools have been closed since mid-March, the Board has decided to promote all students of classes 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 of schools affiliated to the Board.

Click here for more Education News