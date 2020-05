UP Board To Begin Answer Sheet Evaluation Next Week. Result Likely In This Month

UP Board will begin evaluation of board exam answer sheets next week, result will follow soon

UP Board has decided to go ahead with the evaluation of board exam answer copies from Tuesday, May 5. Neena Srivastava, the UP Board Secretary, told PTI that over three crore answer sheets belonging to around 56 lakh high school and intermediate students needs to be evaluated and the evaluation work will begin from May 5.

State board examination for UP Board students began on February 18 and concluded on March 6 but the evaluation process was halted due to the announcement of a nation-wide lockdown.

The board has not released any guidelines on how the evaluation process will be carried out while also maintaining the health protocol released by the Health Ministry.

The Board Secretary said that the evaluation process should be completed by May 25. With evaluation completed, UP Board results would be announced soon after. It can be safely assumed that UP Board result, then, will be announced in June.

The board exam results for CBSE, CISCE, and state boards will also affect the college admission process in the state and central universities. To address the issue of loss of studies, CISCE has asked schools to admit students provisionally to class 11 subject to result in the pending examinations. Education Ministry, on the other hand, is coming up with guidelines for schools and colleges for when they reopen.

Meanwhile, the centre announced a further extension of the lockdown yesterday. The country has been divided in three zones - red, orange and green and economic and other activities will be allowed in areas depending on the zone classification. However, certain limited number of activities will remain prohibited throughout the country. This includes running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training/ coaching institutions.

