ICSE, ISC Exam Dates For Remaining Papers Will Be Announced 8 Days Ahead: CISCE

ICSE, ISC exam dates for all remaining papers will be announced 8 days ahead of the exam

Highlights ICSE, ISC exams for all remaining papers will be held.

Exams would be held over a period of 6-8 days.

Revised exam dates would be announced 8 days ahead of the exam.

Council for the India School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will hold ISC and ICSE exams for all remaining papers/subjects and no exam has been cancelled. In a notice released by the Council, it says that the examinations will be conducted within a period of 6-8 days, including Saturday and Sunday.

For ISC or 12th students exam for 8 papers remain while for ICSE or 10th, exams for 6 subjects had to be postponed in view of the coronavirus crisis.

For ICSE, exam for Geography-H.C.G. paper 2, Biology- Science paper 3, Economics Group III Elective, Hindi and Art paper 4, and for ISC, exams for Biology paper 1, Business Studies, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Home Science paper 1, Elective English, and Art paper 5 could not be conducted due to the coronavirus spread followed by announcement of the lockdown.

The Council will announce the schedule of the revised dates for the remaining papers for both class 10 and class 12 respectively, subject to the Central Government's directives on the lockdown.

The Council will announce the revised exam dates 8 days prior to the commencement of the examinations. This time could be utilized by schools to make necessary preparations for conducting the exam and by students for revision.

The revised exam time-table will be shared with the Heads of the Schools via email and through the CAREERS Portal of CISCE and will also be published on the Council's official website.

After the Council conducts the remaining exams, it will announce the results within a period of 6-8 weeks.

The Council has also said that schools may give provisional admission to students in class 11, subject to the board results.

"The schools may also begin/continue online classes for them, while awaiting the conduct of the remaining papers. Similarly, the ISC students may also start/continue with preparations for the various entrance examinations during this interim period," says CISCE.

The Council has also directed schools to continue with the teaching process in the meantime using technologies available. For classes 1-8, the curriculum may be transacted using fun and creative lessons. For the board level classes of 9 to 12, the schools can continue to teach as per the respective syllabuses. Teachers, the Council said, can use this time to clear the doubts of the students in the subjects for which the exam is yet to be conducted.

Click here for more Education News