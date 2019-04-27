80.07% Pass Recorded In UP Board Class 10 Result; 70.06% Pass In Class 12: Highlights

UP Board 10th, 12th Result Highlight

UP Board Result: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the results for classes 10, 12 annual board exams. The UP Board results will be available on the website for students to download at 1 pm for class 12 and 1.30 pm for class 10. UP board results will be available at the official websites upresults.nic.in, upmsp.nic.in. Gautam Raghuvanshi (97.17%) has topped the class 10 board exam in UP and Tanuj Tomar (97.80%) is the topper in intermediate board exam.

80.07% class 10 students have cleared the exam and the pass percentage in class 12 board exam is 70.06%.

While 21 students have been placed in the top 10 list in class 10 board result, 14 students are in the top 10 list in class 12 board result.

More than 32 lakh students appeared in the class 10 board examinations in UP this year.

26 lakh students took the UP Board class 12 exams.

The class 10th examination in UP began on February 7 and concluded on February 28.

The class 12 th exam concluded on March 2.

exam concluded on March 2. Close to 6 lakh students skipped the exam this year, as per reports. Last year 11 lakh students who had registered for the exam didn't take the exam on the scheduled dates.

75.16% students cleared the class 10 exam last year and the pass percentage in class 12 exam was 72.43%.

UP Board is the fifth school board to declare board exam results this year.

Students need to score minimum 35 marks to clear the class 10/ class 12 board exam

Students who score less than 35 marks will appear for the compartment exam, details of which will be announced today after the results. Last year the compartment exam result was declared before the second week of August.

