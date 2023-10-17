University Grants Commission Launches WhatsApp Channel To Keep Stakeholders Connected

University Grants Commission (UGC).

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched 'UGC India WhatsApp Channel' to stay connected with all the stakeholders associated with education. The initiative has been launched with an aim to include the diverse array of stakeholders, including Higher Educational Institutions (HIEs), educators, students, and others to stay connected through a whatsApp channel.

The stakeholders can effortlessly access authentic and up-to-date information at their fingertips through a single click. The stakeholders can benefit from the whatsApp platform which has wider inclusivity. The channel becomes a powerful tool for reaching a broader audience.

Talking about the initiative, M Jagadesh Kumar, UGC chairman, says, "The launch of the UGC India WhatsApp channel is a significant step towards fostering a more inclusive and informed higher education landscape. By embracing technology and utilising a widely used platform, the UGC is modernising its communication strategy and enabling stakeholders to navigate the information on higher education in real-time. This initiative sets a precedent for leveraging digital tools to enhance accessibility, transparency, and efficiency in education governance."

The whatsApp channel will help the stakeholders to receive timely information on policy changes, educational reforms and other critical updates as they take place. This quickly enhances transparency and allows institutions, educators and students to adapt swiftly to new developments, fostering a more agile and informed educational ecosystem.

The channel will help the Higher Educational Institutions in keeping them updated with regulatory changes, guidelines, and best practices that they must follow. Educators can benefit from real-time information on curriculum modifications, assessment methodologies and professional development opportunities. For students, the whatsApp channel will benefit them from updates on examinations, scholarships, and other aspects.