University Body To Award PhD Excellence Citations To Recognise Outstanding Research

To recognise outstanding PhD research work in universities across the country, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to establish a 'PhD Excellence Citation'.

PhD Excellence Citation will be awarded to research scholars who have successfully defended their theses in Indian universities, such as state universities, central universities, private universities, and deemed to be universities. Around 10 PhD excellence citations will be awarded which means two citations will be awarded from each discipline.

Universities that have been recognised under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act and accredited by NAAC are eligible to participate in the PhD Excellence Citation.

The objective of this recognition is to create quality research ecosystem to identify high-quality PhD work among young research scholars and recognise them. The commission has approved guidelines for the same, which will be displayed in the public domain for obtaining feedback.

A study conducted by the UGC on the PhDs awarded from 2011 to 2018 indicates a growing trend in the number of students opting to pursue research degrees. The total PhD admissions doubled from 77,798 in 2010-11 to 1,61,412 in 2017-18. The implicit growth rates in these numbers show that the overall PhD admissions increased at the rate of 10 per cent per annum during the period, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar told IANS.

According to the UGC, the thesis should demonstrate original thinking and innovative approaches to a specific research problem or topic.

Every university may nominate up to five thesis in a year, one from each of the five disciplines, from the PhD degrees awarded through a convocation from January 1 to December 31 of the previous year. The award should be facilitated every year on September 5, commemorating the Teacher's Day.

(With inputs from IANS)