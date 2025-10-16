UK University Offers MBA Scholarships With 50% Tuition Fee Discount

Sheffield University Management School, UK, is offering scholarships covering 50% of tuition fees for the full-time MBA program starting September 2026. Candidates who show excellent academic records, career growth, and potential to contribute to the program will be considered. No separate application is needed; all admitted students are automatically eligible for the scholarship.

Eligibility depends on the application form, supporting statements, and interview performance. Applicants must hold a conditional or unconditional offer for the Sheffield MBA, while those admitted through exceptions are not eligible. Scholarships will be awarded throughout the year, and candidates need to accept the offer and pay a deposit after their scholarship is granted.

Selection Criteria

Selection will be based on the overall score from your application, supporting statement, and interview performance. The admissions panel will assess how well you answer the following (200 words each):

What motivated you to pursue an MBA?

What are your professional strengths and growth areas?

How will the Sheffield MBA support your development?

What sets you apart based on experience and achievements?

Final decisions will be approved by the MBA Programme Director after review by the admissions panel.