UK University Offers 75 Undergraduate Scholarships Worth Rs 10 Lakh Each

University of Sheffield Scholarships: Those interested must commence their studies in the autumn of 2024.

The University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom is set to offer 75 International Undergraduate Merit Scholarships for 2024. These 75 scholarships represent competitive awards valued at 10,000 pounds (Approximately Rs 10,33,000) per year (provided a 60% average is maintained) to assist with tuition fees for undergraduate degree programs commencing in the autumn of 2024, as stated in the official release. These scholarships are available to new international students who meet the specified eligibility requirements.

Key dates to keep in mind:

The application period will commence in late autumn of 2023.

The application deadline is set for April 22, 2024, at 1 pm (UK time).

The announcement of scholarship recipients is scheduled for May 15, 2024.

Successful applicants will be required to confirm their acceptance of the scholarship and solidify their offer by a specified deadline.



To be eligible for these scholarships, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Applicants must have received an offer to study at the University of Sheffield before applying for the scholarship.

The applicant's programme should be slated to begin at the University of Sheffield in the autumn of 2024.

All undergraduate degree programmes are eligible except for Medicine (A100/A101) and Dentistry (A200).

For tuition fee purposes, applicants must be self-funded and liable for overseas tuition fees.

Applicants must not be sponsored by a third party.

Applicants must be entering a degree programme at the University of Sheffield in either the first or second year.



March programmes are considered postgraduate taught programs and are not eligible for any undergraduate scholarship, the press release stated.