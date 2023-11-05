This UK University Offers Rs 4 Lakh Scholarship For Indian Postgraduate Students

University of Lincoln Scholarship: It covers expenses of first year of full-time postgraduate courses.

The University of Lincoln in the United Kingdom is currently accepting applications from Indian students interested in pursuing postgraduate studies. It is offering a scholarship of 4,000 pounds (approximately Rs 4,11,000) for Indian students to cover the expenses of their first year of full-time postgraduate courses in the year 2024. The application deadline for programmess starting in January-February 2024 is December 1, 2023.

To be eligible for the India Scholarship, students must meet the following requirements:

They must be citizens of India or have permanent residency there.

Applicants should have received a conditional or unconditional offer for a full-time postgraduate taught programme at the University of Lincoln, starting either in September/October 2023 or January/February 2024.

Applicants must hold one of the following qualifications:

A bachelor's degree from an accredited institution with at least a 2:2 grade or its equivalent.

A pre-masters qualification from a recognised institution with a grade that matches a 2:2.

A master's degree from an accredited institution with a merit grade or its equivalent.

Students who have submitted applications for a Postgraduate Research programme do not qualify for the Global Postgraduate Scholarship. This scholarship, worth 2,000 pounds (approximately Rs 2 lakh), is granted to eligible students as a discount on their tuition fees during their first year of studies.

For detailed information about the scholarship and the university, visit the official website - lincoln.ac.uk.