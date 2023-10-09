UK University To Grant 125 Scholarships Worth Rs 5 Lakh Each. How To Apply

As per 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings, University of Sheffield is ranked 46th.

The University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom will be offering 125 International Postgraduate (PG) Taught Merit Scholarships in 2024. These scholarships will provide each eligible recipient with a cash award of £5,000 (Rs 5 lakh) to cover their tuition fees for a postgraduate programme commencing in September 2024. The scholarships are open to new international students who meet the specified criteria.

To be eligible, candidates must have received an offer for a full course of study at the University of Sheffield, with the program starting in the autumn of 2024. However, master's programs that are shared between the University of Sheffield and another institution are not eligible for these scholarships. Additionally, students pursuing distance learning, crossways courses, or Erasmus Mundus courses do not qualify for the merit scholarships. Applicants should also be self-funded and responsible for paying the overseas tuition fee, not sponsored by external entities.

Here are some important dates to keep in mind:

Scholarship applications will become available in late Autumn 2023.

The deadline for submitting scholarship applications is 1pm (UK time) on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Scholarship results will be announced on Monday, June 10, 2024.

If you are granted the scholarship, you will need to confirm your acceptance by a specified deadline.

To stay updated and find further details, prospective students can visit the official website at sheffield.ac.uk. The University of Sheffield holds the 13th position in the 2024 Times Higher Education World University Rankings for the United Kingdom. Additionally, it has earned recognition as one of the top 50 most internationally diverse universities worldwide, as per the 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings, where it is ranked 46th.

International Postgraduate Scholarship 2024

The scholarship amounts to £2,000 (equivalent to Rs 2.3 lakh) for courses within the Faculty of Arts and Humanities and the Faculty of Social Sciences. For courses in the Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Health, and Faculty of Science, the scholarship is valued at £2,500 (Rs 2.54 lakh)

To be eligible for this scholarship, students must accept an offer from the University of Sheffield by 4pm (UK time) on Friday, June 14, 2024.

It's important to note that this scholarship cannot be combined with any of the following scholarships: