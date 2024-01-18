UGC Releases List Of Universities That Have Not Appointed Ombudsperson

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of universities that have not yet appointed Ombudsperson. The commission had earlier issued the University Grants Commission (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023 in the Official Gazette on April 11, 2023. As per the notification, universities were requested to appoint Ombudsperson(s) within 30 days of the notification of the Regulations vide letter dated April 12, 2023. The university had also sent several reminders. On December 5, 2023, the universities were again requested to appoint Ombudsperson(s) and implement other provisions of UGC Regulations by December 31, 2023.

It was also mentioned that the list of universities not complying with these requirements would be published on the UGC website. The commission has published the list of over 100 universities who are yet to appoint the Ombudsperson(s).

Some of the universities mentioned in the list include Andhra Pradesh Fisheries University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (Kainada), Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Atal Bihari Bajpayee Vishwavidyalaya, lndira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Gujarat National Law University among others. The complete list of the universities can be found on the official website of the UGC.

Meanwhile, the universities and their affiliated colleges are requested to display the particulars and contact details of the Ombudsperson(s) and Students Grievance Redressal Committee (SGRC) on their websites and at prominent places on their campuses.