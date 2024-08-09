UGC NET June 2024 Answer Key Released, Check Steps To Raise Objection

UGC NET Exam June 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (JOINT CSIR-UGC NET) held on July 25, 26, and 27. Along with the provisional answer keys, the question papers with recorded responses have also been made available on the The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (JOINT CSIR-UGC NET) held on July 25, 26, and 27. Along with the provisional answer keys, the question papers with recorded responses have also been made available on the official website for inviting challenges, if any, to the provisional answer key of any question.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key may challenge it by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question as a non-refundable processing fee.

Duration Of Answer Key Challenge

The answer key can be challenged between August 9 and 11, up to 11.50pm. The last date for paying the challenge fee is August 11 (up to 11.50pm).

The processing fee may be paid using a debit/credit card or net banking. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied to the responses of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after August 11, 2024 (11.50pm)," the official notice states.

CSIR-UGC NET July 2024: Steps To Challenge Answer Keys

Visit the NTA's website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Log in with your application number and date of birth, enter the security pin as displayed, and submit.

Click on "View Question Paper" for marked responses and to view or challenge the answer keys.

Select the link titled "Click to View/Challenge Answer Key."

You will see question IDs in sequential order.

The ID next to the question under the column 'Correct Option(s)' indicates the correct answer key to be used by NTA.

If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the checkbox.

After selecting your desired option, scroll down, 'Save Your Claims,' and move to the next screen.

You will see all the Option IDs you have challenged.

If you want to upload supporting documents, you can select 'choose file' and upload (all documents should be in a single PDF file only).

Click on 'Save Your Claims and Pay Fee,' or if you wish to modify the claims, click on 'Modify Your Claims.'

After saving the claims, you will see a screen displaying your challenges.

Pay the fee by clicking on 'pay fee.'

The claims will be saved finally after successful payment of the required fee.

Select the mode of payment and pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 for each question challenged.

Make payment through debit/credit card or net banking.

The examinations were held in 348 centres across 187 cities for 2,25,335 candidates in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.